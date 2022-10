Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Young 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson is expected to miss the start of training camp for the Dallas Stars since the team and the restricted free agent have been unable so far to agree on a new contract. General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, that there have been steady, ongoing negotiations over the last couple of weeks with Robertson and his representatives. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)