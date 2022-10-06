 Skip to content
Royals Fire Manager Mike Matheny After 65-97 End to Season

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny watches the team play against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game Sept. 3, 2022, in Detroit. Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Royals on Wednesday night, Oct. 5, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (DAVE SKRETTA)
Kansas City, Mo. (AP) -- Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny's contract for 2023 during spring training, when the club hoped it was turning the corner from also-ran to contender. But plagued by poor pitching, struggles from young position players and a lackluster group of veterans, the Royals were largely out of playoff contention by the middle of summer.