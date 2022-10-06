East European Shoppers Are Still Defying Crisis, Retailer Says

Eastern European consumers are weathering a once-in-a-generation cost-of-living crisis better than some of their peers in the west, according to one of the region’s biggest fashion retailers.
Poland’s LPP SA, which sells clothes under brand names such as Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito and Sinsay, reported sales rising 19% year-on-year in the quarter ending on July 31, despite its exit from Russia. The retailer’s shares jumped as much as 10% on Thursday after it said trends remain intact and maintained its full-year guidance.