Peloton to Cut 500 More Jobs in Effort to Save the Company

  • CEO says ‘bulk of our restructuring work’ is complete
  • Fitness company has slashed thousands of jobs this year
Peloton told staff that the latest round of layoffs marks the “bulk of our restructuring work” being complete.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is laying off a significant amount of employees for the fourth time this year as part of an effort to save the struggling business, Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy told staff on Thursday. 

The fitness technology company is cutting its workforce by roughly 500 globally, or 12%, leaving it with about 3,825 employees. McCarthy said the company is making the move, along with other reductions in operating expenses, in order to reach the break-even point on cash flow by the end of fiscal 2023. 