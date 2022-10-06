Paramount’s Programming Chief Nevins Is Departing in Management Shift

David Nevins, who serves as chief creative officer for scripted series at Paramount Global’s streaming service, Paramount+, is leaving the company at the end of the year.
The move represents a significant shakeup at Paramount, and the loss of a key creative figure. In a memo, Paramount Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish said as a result of Nevins’s departure, the company will make other adjustments to its leadership structure to better align its movie studio, television networks and streaming operations.