MLB Crowds Jump From '21, Still Below Pre-pandemic Levels

Fans watch as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge comes to bat during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (DAVID BRANDT)

Phoenix (AP) -- Even with the homer heroics of sluggers like Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols, Major League Baseball wasn't able to coax fans to ballparks at pre-pandemic levels this season, though attendance did jump substantially from the COVID-19 affected campaign in 2021.

The 30 MLB teams drew nearly 64.6 million fans for the regular season that ended Wednesday, which is up from the 45.3 million who attended games in 2021, according to baseball-reference.com. This year's numbers are still down from the 68.5 million who attended games in 2019, which was the last season that wasn't affected by the pandemic.