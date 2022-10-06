 Skip to content
Hurricane Ian Pummeled Shrimp Industry Already Hit by Cheap Imports

  • Shrimpers rode out the hurricane at sea as boats thrown ashore
  • Some fear Ian’s destruction is death knell for industry
Shrimp vessels at San Carlos Maritime Park following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.

Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg
Shrimp boats have fed Chazz Alario’s family for four generations, first in the bayous of Louisiana, where he grew up, and now in Fort Myers, Florida. 

But as his Double E shrimp boat rolled over in Hurricane Ian’s 150 mile-per-hour winds, Alario, the captain, had his wife and five kids abandon ship. He passed his three-year-old triplets over the starboard side to his wife, Susana, who waited in the driving rain on the dock as Ian’s winds howled. While they were eventually able to get to safety, they lost everything.