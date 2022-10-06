Lionel Messi Says Qatar World Cup Will Be His Last

Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi said the Qatar World Cup in November will be his last, capping a historic run as leader of the national team.
In a taped Star+ interview released Thursday, when asked if the upcoming World Cup -- his fifth -- would be his last, the 35-year old said “yes, surely yes.” The announcement sparked widespread media coverage in Argentina, where fans are scrambling to fill sticker books and tens of thousands of citizens are expected to travel abroad for the World Cup.