AQR Trend-Following Strategies Return as Much as 70% in Big Year

AQR Capital Management’s trend-following strategies are notching big gains this year as quants across the industry surf relentless inflation-driven price trends in almost every asset class.
The Connecticut-based firm’s Managed Futures Full Volatility Strategy -- which represents about $1 billion in assets -- handed investors more than 9% last month, taking its returns this year to 70%, according to AQR. At the same time, the $450 million Alternative Trend Strategy has delivered 47% in 2022, it said.