Traders Are Fighting South Africa’s Central Bank on Policy Path

Wall Street’s mantra “Don’t fight the Fed” -- or its local equivalent -- is falling on deaf ears in South Africa, where traders are rapidly curbing rate-hike bets even as the country’s central bank maintains its hawkish rhetoric.
Forward-rates agreements are now pricing in about 183 basis points of rate increases over the next 12 months, down from as high as 250 basis points less than two weeks ago. That’s after South Africa’s central bank lifted its policy rate by 75 basis points for a second consecutive meeting last month and warned on Tuesday that there’s more to come.