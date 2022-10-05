Toronto-Dominion to Sell $1.75 Billion of Debt Yielding Over 8%

Toronto-Dominion Bank plans to sell $1.75 billion of loss-absorbing junior securities just as all-in yields of bank bonds stabilize near their highest in more than a decade.
The Canadian lender is on track to price 60-year bonds that are callable after five years at a yield of 8.125%, lower than around 8.5% earlier discussed, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The securities, known as limited recourse capital notes, are eligible for the Canadian banks’ Additional Tier 1 reserve buffers and are expected to be rated at the second lowest investment grade by S&P Global Ratings and one step higher by Moody’s Investors Service.