Rusal Says ‘No Basis’ for Any LME Ban on Russian Aluminum

United Co. Rusal International PJSC said there’s “no basis” for any moves by the London Metal Exchange to block its aluminum, ratcheting up its pushback after US rival Alcoa Corp. said the exchange should stop accepting Russian metal.
The metals industry has been grappling with the question of how to handle Russian supplies since the invasion of Ukraine in February, but the debate has intensified in over the past month or so. Last week, the LME confirmed it was considering launching a discussion paper on whether to block new supplies of Russian metal from being delivered to its network of warehouses.