The Polish central bank unexpectedly paused its yearlong cycle of interest-rate increases after signs of an impending economic slowdown shifted its focus away from surging inflation.
Policy makers left the benchmark rate at 6.75%, defying forecasts from 27 of 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski signaled last month that the pause could come as early as October. Yet the latest inflation reading -- the highest in 26 years -- raised expectations for more tightening.