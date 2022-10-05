 Skip to content
Markets

Poland Unexpectedly Halts Rate Hikes After Slowdown Hits Economy

  • Most economists predicted rates will rise to 20-year high
  • The zloty currency weakened following the announcement
Visitors approach the entrance to the headquarters of Poland's central bank

Visitors approach the entrance to the headquarters of Poland's central bank

Photographer: Piotr Malecki
Updated on

The Polish central bank unexpectedly paused its yearlong cycle of interest-rate increases after signs of an impending economic slowdown shifted its focus away from surging inflation.   

Policy makers left the benchmark rate at 6.75%, defying forecasts from 27 of 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski signaled last month that the pause could come as early as October. Yet the latest inflation reading -- the highest in 26 years -- raised expectations for more tightening. 