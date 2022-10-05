Macquarie Is Still Working on Bid for Telecom Italia Network

Macquarie Group Ltd is still working on a plan to join Italy’s state lender in its multibillion euro offer for Telecom Italia SpA’s grid, a deal aimed at building a single ultra-broadband network, according to people familiar with the matter.
Directors at Macquarie met on Wednesday to review a deal drawn up by the lender, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, that would see Open Fiber SpA merge with the Telecom Italia grid, said the people who asked not to be identified because the decisions aren’t public.