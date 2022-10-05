 Skip to content
India’s Sustainable Finance Panel Backs Voluntary Carbon Market

A panel of the International Financial Services Centres Authority has recommended the development of a voluntary carbon market and the creation of a global climate alliance among other measures to grow the sustainable financing ecosystem through India’s offshore financial services center, GIFT-IFSC.

The committee also recommended devising a framework for transition bonds, promoting regulatory sandbox for green fintech, and setting up of a platform for sustainable lending for small and medium enterprises, the federal government said in a statement