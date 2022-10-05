 Skip to content
Markets

India’s Biggest Cookie Maker Expands in Africa With Kenya Deal

  • Britannia has controlling stake in deal with Kenafric
  • Investors commission biscuits factory in Kenyan capital
Cookies made by Britannia Industries Ltd.
Cookies made by Britannia Industries Ltd.

Photographer: Scott Eells/Bloomberg

By

India’s biggest cookie manufacturer, Britannia Industries Ltd., clinched a deal for operations in Kenya as part its plan to expand in Africa.

The company teamed up with Nairobi-based Kenafric Industries to purchase Catalyst Capital-backed Britania Foods Ltd. in Kenya in a $20 million transaction that also involved acquiring property and a plant, Mikul Shah, a director at Kenafric, said in an interview. Britannia Industries, unrelated to Britania Foods, took a controlling stake in the partnership, he said.