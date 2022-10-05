Hong Kong Seeing Rebound in Shared Offices After City Opens Up

A co-working space company that is planning to open a new office in Hong Kong is seeing rising interest from tenants as the city rolls back its Covid-19 restrictions.
The Great Room Offices Pte, a Singapore-based flexible office operator, is opening its second location in Hong Kong at CK Asset Holdings Ltd.’s Cheung Kong Center in the fourth quarter. The government’s moves to ease travel curbs into the city have boosted inquiries for the firm’s new office in Central, according to Chief Executive Officer Jaelle Ang.