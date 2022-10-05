France to Use Power Company Windfalls to Help Struggling Firms

France plans to recoup part of windfall profits made by electricity producers to bolster aid to companies and local governments struggling to pay rising bills.
The government will take any surplus made by power generators when they sell above 180 euros ($179) per megawatt-hour, as recently agreed at a European Union level, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The mechanism, which will be introduced in the 2023 budget bill, should fetch between 5 billion euros and 7 billion euros in extra revenue.