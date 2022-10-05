EU Puts Crypto at Top of List for IMF Meetings, McGuinness Says

The European Union is looking to exchange views on the development of crypto legislation with US officials during next week’s International Monetary Fund-World Bank annual meetings, as calls grow for a more coordinated global regulatory framework.

“We have a crowded agenda for the US next week, and one of the items that won’t be bottom of the list, it will be in there right around the top is crypto,” EU Commissioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness said Tuesday at a media roundtable hosted by Bloomberg News in Brussels. “I am sure they want to hear what we’ve done, how it went, what the problems were. I would be very happy to share our experience but also to hear what the US is planning to do.”