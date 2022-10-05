 Skip to content
Bangkok Residents Urged to Work From Home as More Rain Forecast

  • Thai capital hit by unusually heavy rainfall since last month
  • Authorites rush to drain rainwater, build sandbag barrages
Pedestrians walk along a flooded street in Bangkok. The city&nbsp;is set for heavy rainfall until Saturday.

Photographer: Luke Duggleby/Bloomberg

Authorities in Thailand’s capital urged residents to work from home for the rest of the week in view of forecast for heavy rain as the city of 10 million battles flooded streets and traffic snarls triggered by unusually high downpours in recent days.

Companies should allow employees to return home earlier or allow them to work from home this week while authorities drain rainwater from streets and accelerate deployment of two million sandbags to build barrages against fresh flooding, Bangkok’s deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said at a briefing on Wednesday.