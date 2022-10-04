The Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami Shop

The best place to drink on Earth has changed.
Paradiso, a bar hidden behind a pastrami shop in the El Born neighborhood of Barcelona, has been named the top drinking spot by World’s 50 Best Bars. It’s the first time an establishment outside New York or London has won the prize. The hidden bar’s entrance is a white refrigerator door after which visitors pass a counter specializing in cured meat. The bar features a dramatic, arched wooden ceiling and such cocktails as smoked milk punch with bourbon and tahini.
The No. 2 spot in World’s Best went to Tayer & Elementary, the London bar that mixes casual drinks in its industrial front half and more ambitious cocktails in the back. It was last year’s runner up, too. Third on the list was Sips, another Barcelona spot that soared 34 spots, from No. 37.