Politics

Walker, GOP Senate Candidate, Condemns Report He Paid for Girlfriend’s Abortion

  • Georgia GOP Senate candidate vows to sue the Daily Beast
  • Race with Warnock could decide which party controls Senate
Herschel Walker 
Herschel Walker Photographer: Megan Varner/Getty Images  

Herschel Walker, the Republican US Senate candidate locked in a tight race against Georgia’s incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, emphatically denied a report in the Daily Beast that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion 13 years ago.

Abortion has emerged as among the top issues that could decide control of the upper chamber. And the report comes just 36 days out from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Recent polls have shown the two candidates in a statistical tie for a Senate seat highly coveted by both parties.