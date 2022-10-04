Trio Shares Physics Nobel for Work on Quantum Mechanics

Three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum mechanics, laying the groundwork for quantum computing.
Alain Aspect from France, John F. Clauser from the US and Anton Zeilinger from Austria will share a 10 million-krona ($900,000) award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Tuesday. They are awarded the prize “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science,” the academy said.