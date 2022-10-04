 Skip to content
South Korea’s Inflation Edges Down as Rate Hikes Cool Demand

  • Central bank has been tightening policy since August last year
  • Bank of Korea to debate another outsized hike as Fed tightens
Inflation has been fueled this year by a jump in consumer demand for dining and travel as the grip of the pandemic eased on the economy.

Photographer: Woohae Cho/Bloomberg
South Korean inflation edged down in September in a sign that policy tightening is beginning to weigh on demand, a result that’s likely to intensify debate over whether to deliver an outsized interest-rate increase next week.

Consumer prices advanced 5.6% from a year earlier, easing from August’s 5.7% that was also economists’ median estimate, statistics office data showed Wednesday. The Bank of Korea is under pressure to raise rates by a half percentage-point to try to bridge a gap that’s opened up with the Federal Reserve.