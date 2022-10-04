South Korea’s Inflation Edges Down as Rate Hikes Cool Demand

South Korean inflation edged down in September in a sign that policy tightening is beginning to weigh on demand, a result that’s likely to intensify debate over whether to deliver an outsized interest-rate increase next week.
Consumer prices advanced 5.6% from a year earlier, easing from August’s 5.7% that was also economists’ median estimate, statistics office data showed Wednesday. The Bank of Korea is under pressure to raise rates by a half percentage-point to try to bridge a gap that’s opened up with the Federal Reserve.