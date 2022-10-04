Pimco’s Ivascyn Joins Total Return Fund as Mather Takes Leave

Pacific Investment Management Co. is bolstering the oversight of its Pimco Total Return Fund and several other funds as Scott Mather, one of the firm’s longest-tenured executives, takes a personal leave of absence.
Dan Ivascyn, the head of the firm’s flagship Pimco Income Fund, will join the management team for the total return fund, as will Qi Wang, according to a regulatory filing. Other top Pimco managers such as Mike Cudzil, Jerome Schneider, Daniel Hyman and Marc Seidner will join the management teams of additional funds that Mather helped run, which include Pimco Low Duration and Moderate Duration and several related ESG funds.