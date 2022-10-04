Japan’s Kishida Promotes Son as Aide, Spurring Succession Talk

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appointed his oldest son as a senior aide, sparking media speculation that the 31-year-old was being groomed to eventually succeed his father in politics.
Shotaro, the first of Kishida’s three sons, was named executive secretary to the prime minister, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday. The appointment places Shotaro, already a member of Kishida’s staff, within a small group that follows the premier almost everywhere, including overseas trips to meet world leaders, and is involved in behind-the-scenes political negotiations.