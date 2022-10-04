Itochu Raises Profit Target 14% on Commodities Prices, Weak Yen

Japanese trading giant Itochu Corp. raised its full-year profit target 14% as it benefits from surges in metals and energy prices in conjunction with the yen’s historic decline, which has inflated earnings in its home currency.
Itochu’s shares jumped as much as 7.4% in Tokyo, its biggest intraday gain in four years, after the revised target was announced on Tuesday. The company forecast net income of 800 billion yen ($5.5 billion) for the fiscal year through March, up from its initial projection of 700 billion yen and above the average analysts’ estimate of 731.8 billion yen.