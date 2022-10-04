Green Bonds Defy September Sales Slowdown to Hit Four-Month High

Global sales of green bonds, the largest category of sustainable debt by amount issued, rose for a second straight month in September to the highest since May, even as heightened volatility roiled the broader market.
Companies and governments around the world raised more than $54 billion in green bonds last month, compared with more than $35 billion raised in August, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s despite overall bond issuance in the US and Europe dropping significantly in September as central banks across the globe stepped up their battle against inflation.