Asian Stocks Set to Rise After US Equities Rally: Markets Wrap

A rally in Asian stocks is primed to continue on Wednesday following the best two-day run for US equities in more than two years, as investors begin to anticipate a slowing to central bank tightening that could jolt risk assets higher.
Equity futures for Japan and Australia rose, indicating the two markets will extend Tuesday’s rallies as improving risk sentiment drags global equities from oversold levels. The S&P 500 climbed 3.1% and European stocks jumped by the biggest margin since March. Elon Musk revived his $44 billion bid for Twitter Inc., which soared 22%.