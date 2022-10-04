Adani Stock Surge at Risk of Reversal, Technical Indicator Shows

The stock rallies of Gautam Adani’s companies, which expanded his fortune at a pace that outran all other billionaires globally, is set for a reversal, according to a technical indicator that predicted previous slumps for more than a decade.

TD Sequential, a widely followed DeMark technical indicator that forecast drops in Adani Enterprises Ltd. three times since 2009, suggests that last week’s near 6% slump in the shares of the company may extend, with the stock continuing to pare its more than 100% gains for the year. It also hints at losses in the offing for the shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.