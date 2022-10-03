UK, EU Start N. Ireland Talks for First Time in Eight Months

The UK and European Union have re-started talks over their post-Brexit relationship, in a sign relations may be thawing eight months after negotiations reached a stalemate.
While occasional contact over technical aspects of the Northern Ireland protocol -- the part of the Brexit deal that keeps the province in the EU’s single market for goods to avoid imposing a hard border on the island of Ireland -- have continued, this week marks the first meaningful talks since February, a spokesperson for the European Commission said Monday.