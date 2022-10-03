 Skip to content
Russia’s Novak Set to Attend OPEC+ Meeting in Vienna

  • Novak, deputy PM and oil chief, will join meeting in person
  • Alliance is preparing for substantial production cut
Russian Deputy Prime Minister&nbsp;Alexander Novak&nbsp; is expected to attend the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.&nbsp;

Photographer: Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

Bloomberg News
Updated on

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is set to attend the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, according to people familiar with the situation, as the alliance prepares for a show of unity and the biggest production cut since 2020.

The meeting on Wednesday -- the first physical gathering since the pandemic forced the group online -- was officially called at the weekend as falling oil prices prompted the cartel to consider a substantial production cut. The alliance headed by Saudi Arabia and Russia is expected to make a point of the enduring partnership, even as the war in Ukraine leaves Moscow increasingly isolated.