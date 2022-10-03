Powerful Modi-Linked Hindu Group Decries Rising India Inequality

India must encourage local entrepreneurship to combat unemployment in the country, said a top official of a Hindu group affiliated to the ruling party, ahead of elections in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“One figure says that India is among the top six economies of the world. But is this a good situation?” Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said over the weekend. “Top 1% of India’s population has one-fifth of the nation’s income. At the same time, 50% of the country’s population has only 13% of the country’s income.”