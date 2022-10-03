 Skip to content
Politics

Powerful Modi-Linked Hindu Group Decries Rising India Inequality

  • Poverty is like a demon before us, RSS General Secretary says
  • Opposition party ratcheting up rhetoric against unemployment

India must encourage local entrepreneurship to combat unemployment in the country, said a top official of a Hindu group affiliated to the ruling party, ahead of elections in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“One figure says that India is among the top six economies of the world. But is this a good situation?” Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said over the weekend. “Top 1% of India’s population has one-fifth of the nation’s income. At the same time, 50% of the country’s population has only 13% of the country’s income.”