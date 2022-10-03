JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Warns Anew on Policy Risk to S&P 500 Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic reiterated that increasingly hawkish central banks and the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines will likely cause delays in the US equity-market’s recovery, putting the firm’s 2022 S&P 500 Index price target of 4,800 at risk.
Wall Street’s most vocal bull, who first sounded the alarm on Friday, said in a note to clients on Monday that the bank’s forecasts may not be met until 2023, or until risks ease. JPMorgan’s year-end target, which implies a potential upside of about 30% through Monday’s close, is now in jeopardy.