Indonesia to Make More Fuel, Plastic Components to Meet Demand

  • Top Southeast Asian economy sees fuel use normalizing in 2023
  • No sign of recession seen, says Official from Pertamina unit

Indonesia is ramping up production of domestic fuel and plastic components to meet rising demand and cut reliance on imports. 

PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional, a refinery and petrochemical unit of state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, aims to process about 330 million barrels of crude next year, near its pre-pandemic level, up from 320 million in 2022, according to President Director Taufik Aditiyawarman. It also plans to double its petrochemical output in West Java and build a new facility in East Java.  