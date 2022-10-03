Goldman’s Top Oil Trader Anthony Dewell Departs for Millennium Hedge Fund

Anthony Dewell, one of the top traders in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s commodities business, is exiting to join Izzy Englander’s mega hedge fund Millennium Management.
Dewell, 38, who helped oversee Goldman’s oil-trading business, was behind some of the bank’s most profitable runs in the post-pandemic period as the firm capitalized on wild-price gyrations. The executive, whose exit was shared with staff on Monday, was seen as a likely candidate to one day run the commodities business at the Wall Street giant.