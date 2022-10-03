Ontario Teachers’ Pension Says Bonds Are Getting More Appealing

One of Canada’s largest pension funds is boosting its exposure to bonds, citing attractive yields after the worst selloff in a generation.
The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is increasing its holdings of inflation-protected debt, along with some investment-grade and junk notes, said Jo Taylor, president and chief executive officer of the fund that manages C$243 billion ($177 billion). That comes after it slashed weightings of bonds last year in favor of infrastructure and property investments to hedge against inflation.