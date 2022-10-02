Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Today’s modern leaders face a different set of financial challenges than their predecessors did, but also far more opportunities. And the conventional wisdom of past generations is just that- conventional. Good Money is dedicated to demystifying personal finance for the modern leader, helping them prepare for a better future.
UK Pension Strategy That Gilt Market Relied On Becomes Big Risk
The Stocks to Buy and Sell During the UK’s Market Rout
American Airlines Says the Quiet Part Out Loud at Antitrust Trial
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
India Enters 5G Era as Debt-Laden Carriers Gird to Spend Billions
JD.com Tycoon Settles Rape Lawsuit Hours Before US Trial Begins
Firefly’s Alpha Rocket Launches Successfully in Second Attempt
Bosnian Vote May Deepen Ethnic Divides, Spur Serb Separatism
Bulgarians Return to Polls in Bid to Break Mounting Deadlock
Robinhood Is Closing More Offices With Its Growth Plans Thwarted
Inflation Is Hampering Single Americans Looking for Love
Hurricane Orlene Heads for Mexico's Former Prison Islands
174 Dead After Fans Stampede to Exit Indonesian Soccer Match
Trends Are Bad, Events Are Worse, But ‘Trevents’ May Surprise Us
Oil Output Cut Will Underwhelm Without a Big Change
The West Is Ceding Africa’s Promise to China’s Exploitation
Cash Retakes Its Crown as the Fed Wrestles With Inflation
Destino da Amazônia está em jogo na eleição brasileira
The World Sees Brazil’s Election as a Climate Flashpoint. Brazilians Have Other Concerns
Few Florida Homes Hit by Hurricane Ian Are Covered for Floods
Daily Mirror Sorry After Mistaking Man for Chancellor Kwarteng
Biden to Visit Florida, Puerto Rico to Survey Hurricane Damage
King Charles Set to Miss COP27 Climate Change Summit
Death Toll From Hurricane Ian Likely to Take Weeks to Finalize
NYC Arranges $225 Million in Debt Relief for Taxi Drivers
Roofs Blown Off, Trees Mangled: Floridians Pick Up After Ian
Solana Says Successfully Completed Cluster Restart After Outage
Does Crypto Owe Anyone an Apology After $2 Trillion Slump?
How Did Bitcoin Fare in September?
Joe Easton
Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.
The stock market has been roiled by Britain’s stubborn inflation and an interest rate crisis deepened by tax cuts from Liz Truss’s new government. Now, investors are seeking places to hide.