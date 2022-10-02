Suzlon Energy Chairman and Founder Tulsi Tanti Dies at 64

Tulsi Tanti, the founder and chairman of Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd., died Saturday at 64, the company said.
Tanti, who was also the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, suffered cardiac arrest on Saturday and passed away the same day, according to an exchange filing. He was on his way home in Pune after concluding a series of meetings in Ahmedabad about Suzlon’s ongoing 12 billion rupees ($147.5 million) rights issue, the company said in a separate statement.