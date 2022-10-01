Truss Tries to Soothe Angry Britons Citing ‘Clear Plan’

Beleaguered UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said her government has a “clear plan” to fix the root cause of an energy crisis that has fueled skyrocketing inflation, in an effort to win public support for policies that prompted more than half of Britons to call for her resignation.
“I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term,” Truss wrote in The Sun newspaper. “Not everyone will like what we are doing, but I want to reassure the public that the Government has a clear plan that I believe is right for the country.”