Oil Traders Regain Their Swagger With World Desperate for Fuel

As the world’s biggest oil and gas traders descended on Singapore this week for one of their industry’s top conferences, it wasn’t just the maskless crowds and packed late-night cocktail parties reminding them of times past.
After years in the shadow of fast-growing clean energy, hydrocarbon merchants returned to the city’s brightly lit streets and rooftop bars with a renewed sense of purpose. Amid a global energy crisis and upended trade flows as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, traders are playing a crucial role securing supplies in a world desperate for affordable fuel.