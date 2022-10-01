Liz Truss’s Tax Cut Gaffe Hits Tories in the Pocket: Five Charts

Liz Truss’s fiscal plans have already turned investors against her and handed the Labour Party a massive lead in opinion polls. Things could get more serious for the new UK prime minister as her core voters absorb the impact of her policies.
The savage market reaction triggered by her promise of huge unfunded tax cuts is cascading through the real economy, with key Conservative constituencies like pensioners and homeowners facing a battering as a result. That will test the loyalty of the party faithful who delivered Truss to power less than a month ago and gather in Birmingham from Sunday for their annual conference.