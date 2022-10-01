Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Says

A crisis of confidence in the outlook for the UK’s finances was the latest trigger for risk aversion, helping drag the S&P 500 Index to an almost two-year low. Yet with investor sentiment in the gutter and the Bank of England vowing to open the checkbook to prop up its bond market, could another equities bear-market rally be in the cards?

Julian Emanuel says so. The chief equity and quantitative strategist at Evercore ISI joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to talk about how he’s making sense of it all. Below are condensed and lightly edited highlights of the conversation. Click here to listen to the full podcast, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.