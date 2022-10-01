Ambani Plans to Roll Out 5G in India Starting December 2023

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said his oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. will roll out 5G services across India from December next year that will be “more affordable than anywhere else in the world.”
Reliance is vying to become the first in the nation to offer 5G after investing billions of dollars to acquire the airwaves. The technology can bring affordable, superior education and skill development to ordinary Indians and deliver high-quality healthcare to rural and remote areas, Ambani said on Saturday at India Mobile Congress, a technology and media forum.