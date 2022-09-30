 Skip to content
Target Joins List of Boards With Majority Women and Minorities

  • Women, men of color now hold majority on 140 S&P 500 Boards
  • Under-represented directors also are at parity at 60 companies
A Target Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Last month’s appointment of retired Pepsico Inc. executive Grace Puma to Target Corp.’s board means the majority of the retailer’s leadership is comprised of directors who are members of under-represented groups.

Target joins General Motors Co., Walt Disney Co. and Best Buy Co. among 140 companies in the S&P 500 that have a combination of women and people of color who make up more than half of the directors in the boardroom. An additional 60 boards are evenly split from a diversity standpoint, according to data from the 2022 proxy season compiled by ISS Corporate Solutions. At the end of 2020, there were 93 boards with a majority of under-represented members and 56 at parity, the data show.