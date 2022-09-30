Mexico Targets Pemex Oil Trader for $1 Million Storage Payment

Mexican authorities say an oil trader at state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos acted improperly when he struck a deal in 2017 to store crude at sea after Hurricane Harvey.
Emilio Sampayo, who recently resigned as deputy director of crude trading at Pemex’s trading arm PMI is being targeted for authorizing payments totaling $1.14 million to keep a million barrels of oil floating in a tanker for 38 days until a buyer could take delivery, according to people familiar with the matter. Pemex auditors flagged the transaction to the federal comptroller, which ruled that Sampayo acted improperly by paying storage fees not typically shouldered by PMI, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.