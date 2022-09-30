British Stocks Fail to Recover With Pound After Kwarteng Rout

The pound may have recouped most of its drop since Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget last week spurred a market meltdown, but stocks dependent on Britain’s economic health are still nursing big losses.
Swathes of the UK stock market remain down by double-digit percentages since the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s radical tax cuts, which raised concerns about ballooning debt and even higher inflation. Lenders Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc and retailers Marks & Spencer Group Plc and Tesco Plc are among the big decliners.