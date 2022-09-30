Britain’s Tax Plans See Traders Buying Rand Over Pound

South Africa’s rand, the currency considered a proxy for emerging-market risk, has been an underdog for years when it comes to trading against the British pound. But fiscal turmoil in the UK is turning that convention on its head.
Options traders now favor buying the rand against the pound and stepped up long positions on the South African currency to the most in six years. The so-called 25-Delta risk reversal on the pound-rand pair over the next month dropped to -1.86 percentage points, underscoring the shift in momentum.