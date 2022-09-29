Uvalde Families Sue Gun Makers, Others in Connection to Massacre

The families of three children who survived the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting filed the first lawsuit tied to the massacre, blaming school personnel and local officials, firearms companies and safety equipment manufacturers.
In addition to alleging negligence and recklessness on school district and other city officials, the lawsuit names gun manufacturers and sellers Daniel Defense Inc., Oasis Outback and Firequest International Inc. They’re accused of using marketing tactics that encourage young, untrained consumers to purchase and deploy their weapons.