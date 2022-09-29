US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Push for World Bank Chief’s Removal

Democratic lawmakers in the US urged President Joe Biden to seek the ouster of the Trump-appointed World Bank chief after he dodged questions on whether he accepted the scientific consensus that burning fossil fuels drives global warming.
The development lender’s president, David Malpass, 66, spent last week in damage-control mode, saying last Friday he “really wasn’t prepared” for being questioned about the effects of man-made emissions on climate change earlier in the week, when he answered “I don’t know. I’m not a scientist.” The questions came after former Vice President Al Gore labeled him a “climate denier.”